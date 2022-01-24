New Delhi: Coronavirus cases have started declining in some states and metro cities, government sources asserted on Monday, claiming that fresh infections will start declining will February 15. This comes after the country reported a decline in its daily Covid-19 caseload for the second consecutive day. For the unversed, India saw a total of 3,06,064 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.Also Read - 4 Reasons Why Tourism is The Next Growth Engine For India, TAAI President Jyoti Mayal Explains

“Covid cases in the country to decline by Feb 15. Vaccination has reduced the impact of the third wave as the cases have started reducing and stabilising. 74% of the adult population is fully vaccinated”, news agency ANI reported quoting govt sources. Also Read - After Lifting Weekend Curfew, Is Karnataka Planning to Revise COVID-19 Curbs Further? CM Bommai Drops Hint

Covid cases in the country to decline by Feb 15. The cases have started reducing&stabilising in some States &metro cities, vaccination has reduced the impact of third wave. Health Ministry is coordinating with States/UTs. 74% of adult population is fully vaccinated: Govt sources — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

Also Read - Budget Glossary 2022: Key Economic Terms Decoded to Understand FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech

Active COVID-19 cases in country highest in 241 days

With 3,06,064 new coronavirus infections, India’s active cases climbed to 22,49,335, the highest in 241 days. The active cases comprise 5.69 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 93.07 per cent, the health ministry said earlier in the day. An increase of 62,130 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Omicron in community transmission stage in India: INSACOG

The new Covid variant Omicron has reached in community transmission level in India, said Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG). “Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially”, said INSACOG in its recent bulletin published yesterday.

The INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from Sentinel sites and also detailed State wise district analysis for some states. The Genomics research organization has also said that an infectious sub-variant of Omicron BA.2 lineage has been detected in a considerable fraction in India.

“BA.2 lineage is a substantial fraction in India and S-gene dropout based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives. Tests suitable for PCR based screening applicable to all Omicron lineages have been approved for use”, said the genomics consortium in its bulletin. The INSACOG has said that while most Omicron cases so far have been asymptomatic or mild, hospitalizations and ICU cases have been increasing in the current wave. The threat level remains unchanged.