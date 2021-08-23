New Delhi: In its recent report to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has concluded that the third wave of COVID-19 could peak around October. The report accessed by the Times of India noted that pediatric facilities, equipment are nowhere close to what may be needed if a large number of children contract the deadly virus.Also Read - Makeshift Hospitals, Lockdown & Graded Action Plan: How Delhi is Preparing For 3rd Wave of Covid | Know it all

The report further stressed on vaccinating children with comorbidities and those with disabilities. "The situation is already dire, and might worsen due to lack of adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), insufficient medical facilities and lagging vaccination," the report added.

‘Possibility of Third Wave Negligible’

Contrary to the MHA report, senior Scientist, IIT Kanpur, Prof Manindra Aggarwal claimed that the possibility of a third wave of corona infection is now negligible. Releasing his new study based on his mathematical ‘model formula’, he said that vaccination has further reduced this risk.

“The vaccination has ensured the reduction in the infection to a great extent. He said that states like UP, Bihar, Delhi are on the way to become almost infection-free. However, the active cases in the country will remain close to 15,000 till the month of October as there will be an infection in the Northeastern states and also Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala,” he told reporters.

Prof Agarwal claimed that by October, the number of cases in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh will reach unit digit.

How Third Wave of Corona Can be Prevented?

Dr Arvind Rajvanshi, AIIMS, Rae Bareli, Director said that if people strictly follow Covid-compliant behaviour, then surely a new Covid wave can be prevented

Echoing similar remarks, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria has asked people to continue following Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible spike in the daily caseload. “Avoid stepping out of the house unless absolutely necessary. Whenever you step out of the house, wear a mask. Keep washing your hands with soap. After touching anything, definitely use sanitiser. Health is important now”, said AIIMS, Delhi, Director, Dr Randeep Guleria as the festive season is approaching.

He asserted that the Covid pandemic is not over yet and people need to be more cautious.