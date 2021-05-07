New Delhi: Days after warning that the third wave of Coronavirus is inevitable in India, the Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre today sought to assuage fears saying that the country may be able to dodge a phase 3 of the deadly pandemic if strong measures are adopted and followed henceforth. However, this depends on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in the districts and the cities, the government’s top scientific adviser, Dr K VijayRaghavan, said. Also Read - Third Wave of Covid Inevitable, Top Scientific Advisor Warns. Key Takeaways

“If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all. It depends much on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts & in the cities everywhere,” Dr K VijayRaghavan said.

Two days ago, Dr K VijayRaghavan had given a stern warning on the upcoming third wave, saying it was “inevitable” even as he refrained from fixing a timeline for it. As the virus mutates further, the third wave of COVID infection is inevitable and it is necessary to be prepared for new waves, the government’s Principal Scientific Advisor had cautioned on Wednesday.

“Phase three is inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time-scale this phase three will occur. We should be prepared for new waves,” he had added. Raghvan had said although vaccines are efficacious against new mutations like the UK one and the double mutant, surveillance and vaccine updates were needed as the virus mutates further.

With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The Coronavirus situation in the country has gone from bad to worse in the past few weeks with health infrastructure crumbling under the weight of COVID-19 patients and hospitals running out of oxygen supply, medicine and ICU beds. If experts are to be believed, the real covid-19 numbers may be more than the official tallies.