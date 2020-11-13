New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed pollution for the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the national capital. However, he hoped to control the virus spread in the next 7-10 days. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones Full List: Number of COVID Hotspots Goes Beyond 4,000, South-West District Badly Hit

In a public message, CM Kejriwal cited pollution as the biggest reason for the spike in cases. He claimed that the city has contained rising cases but after pollution increased, the number of cases also rose. "Pollution is the biggest reason behind the spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. We had the situation under control until October 20," the CM claimed.

He added, "COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. We have been taking all the appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in 7 to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing."

His remarks come a day after the city Delhi recorded 104 fatalities in a day, the highest in over five months. The fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,332. Besides, it had recorded 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases in the same period, after which the total tally in the national capital surpassed 4.67 lakh-mark.

The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 85 deaths linked to the disease were recorded on that day.