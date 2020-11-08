New Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the national capital has hit the peak of the third wave of coronavirus and the number of cases suggests it is the worst so far. Also Read - COVID-19: India Reports 47,638 New Cases In Last 24 Hours, Total Tally Goes Past 84 Lakh

The government has increased the number of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi, but there is no plan to rope in hotels and banquet halls, the minister said.

"The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon," Jain said.

India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 85 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 78,68,968 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 85,07,754 with 45,674 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

