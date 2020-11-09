New Delhi: The national capital, which is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19, has shattered all records as 7,745 new coronavirus cases were detected in a day, while the fatalities recorded were 77 in the last 24 hours It is the highest ever single-day tally since the pandemic struck the city. With this, the overall tally has reached 4,38,529 while the cumulative toll stood at 6,989. Also Read - Decrease in Fossil-Fuel CO2 Emissions Due to COVID-19

Reports claimed that the infection rate (15.26 per cent) has been at its highest with 50,754 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. It roughly translates into every sixth test sample turning out to be positive. The sudden spike in cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution levels. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, the next festivals are Diwali and Chhath on November 14 and November 20, respectively.

Earlier on Sunday, speaking to reporters, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital has hit the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 and the number of cases suggests it has been the worst so far.

“The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon,” Jain said.

The government has increased the number of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi, but there is no plan to rope in hotels and banquet halls, the minister added.

The minister attributed the increase in the number of cases to aggressive testing and contact-tracing.