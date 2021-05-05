New Delhi: As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic sweeps India, the Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre today grimly warned that the third wave is “inevitable”, although, it was unclear on what time scale this phase three will occur. The government’s top scientific adviser, K VijayRaghavan, said that the country should prepare for new waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Woman Jumps on Funeral Pyre of Father, Who Died of COVID-19; Hospitalised

“A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves,” Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre, K VijayRaghavan, said.

He also said that the current vaccines that are effective against the current variants will have to be “updated” to deal with the upcoming new strains. The current variants have overwhelmed the country’s health infrastructure with thousands of people losing their lives to COVID every day.

“Vaccines are effective against current variants. New variants will arise all over the world & in India too but variants that increase transmission will likely plateau. Immune evasive variants & those which lower or increase disease severity will arise going ahead,” K VijayRaghavan said.

“Scientists of India & all over world are working to anticipate these kinds of variants & act against them rapidly by early warning & developing modified tools. It’s an intense research program, happening in India & abroad,” the Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre said.