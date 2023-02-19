Home

News

India

Thiruvananthapuram-bound Air India Express Flight from Dubai Seeks Airport Assistance During Landing

Thiruvananthapuram-bound Air India Express Flight from Dubai Seeks Airport Assistance During Landing

After the IX540 Air India Express flight was checked on landing, it was found that the top layer of a wheel of the nose gear of the aircraft had de-capped, he said.

Thiruvananthapuram: A Thiruvananthapuram-bound Air India Express flight from Dubai had to seek assistance from the airport while landing on Sunday after the pilot experienced some problem, an airline source said.

“The pilot felt something uneasy during landing and sought assistance from the ATC. It was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time of 6.30 AM. No emergency was declared by the pilot,” the source said.

You may like to read

After the IX540 Air India Express flight was checked on landing, it was found that the top layer of a wheel of the nose gear of the aircraft had de-capped, he said.

“There is nothing serious about that,” he added.

The plane was towed to the flight bay and all passengers deboarded safely, the source said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.