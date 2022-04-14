Thiruvananthapuram: The operations at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala will remain shut for five hours on April 15 (Friday). Thiruvananthapuram airport’s rubway will be closed from 4 pm to 9 pm for facilitating the Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple as part of Painkuni festival.Also Read - Kerala Opposition Moves No-confidence Motion Against Pinarayi Vijayan-led Govt

The domestic and international services during this period have been rescheduled, said a press release from the airport.Thiruvananthapuram International Airport celebrates Vishu and Tamil new year (Puthandu) with extensive programs. The bright yellow blooms of the Kanikkonna flowers and the traditional symbol of Vishu are placed at both international and domestic terminals, it said. Also Read - Kerala Govt Moves High Court Against Privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram Airport

With the auspicious #Vishu just around the corner, #ThiruvananthapuramAirport is shining bright with the festive spirit. We’ve embellished our halls with beautiful decor to give you all a grand welcome.#HappyVishu #OneNationBillionCelebrations #GatewayToGoodness pic.twitter.com/k3LH9BFBAL — Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (@TRV_Airport_Off) April 12, 2022

As a part of the joyous #Vishu celebration, #ThiruvananthapuramAirport hosted a fun painting activity, in which many passengers participated with a great festive spirit. Those finished art pieces were then handed to the passengers as a gift.#HappyVishu #GatewayToGoodness pic.twitter.com/MFRlQ1J0nH — Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (@TRV_Airport_Off) April 13, 2022

As part of the celebrations, various competitions will be organized for the passengers on April 13 and 14 with attractive gifts. There will be attractive offers for travellers in selected shopping centres of the airport, the release added further.

What is the Painkuni festival?

Painkuni Festival is one of the most important festivals of Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. This ten-day festival commences with kodiyettu – the hoisting of the ceremonial flag. The festival falls during the months of March/April. As part of this festival, huge fibre glass figures of the Pandavas (the five sons of Pandu in the Indian epic Mahabharata) will be placed at the eastern entrance to the temple. It is believed that the figures are put up to propitiate Indra, the Rain God.