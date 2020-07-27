Thiruvananthapuram Lockdown News: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday described as ‘serious’ the coronavirus situation in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, adding that there were a total of ‘seven large community clusters’ in the city. Also Read - No Complete Lockdown in Kerala: Curbs Are Not Helping But Why Are States Imposing Restrictions?

The Chief Minister further informed that a committee headed by state chief secretary has been tasked with preparing a report to determine whether any relaxation needs to be given in the ongoing lockdown in the city.

Briefing the media on the southern state's COVID-19 numbers from the day, CM Vijayan said, "The COVID-19 situation in the state capital continues to be serious with seven large community clusters. A committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a report on whether any relaxations should be given in the existing lockdown".

He further informed that there had been a spike of 702 new COVID-19 cases today, along with two deaths. This, he said, took the total number of positive cases in the state to 19,727.

“There are 495 COVID-19 hotspots in Kerala”, the Chief Minister added.

Notably, earlier this month, the Chief Minister acknowledged that community transmission had begun in Thiruvananthapuram. This forced the government to extend the triple ‘lockdown’ in the city’s coastal areas.

Earlier, on Friday, the Kerala government, after an all-party meet, decided not to impose a total lockdown in the state despite a huge surge in its coronavirus cases. In a special cabinet meeting held today, the government, yet again, decided not to implement a total lockdown, The New Indian Express reported.