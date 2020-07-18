Thiruvananthapuram Lockdown: A day after Kerala CM Pinrayi Vijayan admitted that community transmission has been started in few regions of Thiruvananthapuram, the district administration on Saturday declared and divided the coastal hamlets of of the city in three ‘critical containment zones’ and clamped a complete lockdown for 10 days to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Private Vehicles Allowed, But Conditions Apply; Govt Announces New Guidelines For Citizens | Read Details

"The entire area of Thiruvananthapuram district from Edava in north to Pozhiyoor in South as indicated below in clause 2, is hereby declared as criticial containment zone and is kept under complete and strict lockdown with effect from 12 midnight of 18.07.2020 to midnight of 28.07.2020. The existing lockdown relaxations shall not be applied and strict lockdown measures shall be in force for a period of 10 days in these areas", the order issued by district Collector Dr Navjot Khosa said.

The district administration has decided that it was "high time" to take stringent action and impose triple lockdown to contain the spread of the virus by imposing a total movement restriction in the critically infected areas.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, CM Vijayan had stated that situation in a few other villages is serious. Poonthura and Pulluvilla have been identified as having community spread. “Hence we have decided to demarcate these areas into three different zones, which would be under the control of top police and IAS officials. They will be declared containment zones and all have to remain indoors,” he had said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has breached 11,000-mark. Kerala reported 593 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 11,659 out of which 6,416 patients are undergoing treatment. 173 cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram in the last 24 hours, said CM Vijayan today.

“60 per cent of COVID-19 cases are due to local transmission. Community spread of coronavirus has been confirmed at two places in Thiruvananthapuram. Everyone should strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to break the chain”, he urged.