This 3-hour Colombo flight can help reclaim the Ramayana trail for Indians, know how

This flight is making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to reconnect with the legendary Ramayana trail, blending spiritual exploration with Sri Lanka’s scenic beaches.

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This 3-hour Colombo flight can help reclaim the Ramayana trail for Indians, know how(Photo Credit: tamilnadutourism.tn.gov.in)

New Delhi: India and its neighbour, Sri Lanka, have shared a historic relationship rooted in cultural, economic, and strategic ties. As neighbouring countries in the Indian Ocean region, both nations have maintained strong cooperation in areas such as trade, connectivity, defence, tourism, and development partnerships. In collaboration with the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and Wlkers Tours, the City of Dreams Sri Lanka has partnered with FitsAir for direct scheduled passenger flights connecting Ahmedabad and Colombo.

This major move will improve the connectivity for Indian travellers. Talking about the collaboration, FitsAir is the first private international airline of Sri Lanka. It will regulate the service and give travellers convenient connectivity. Thus, the Ahmedabad and Colombo travel experience will be greatly enhanced.

This 3-hour Colombo flight can help reclaim the Ramayana trail for Indians

Talking about the new Ahmedabad–Colombo service, the dedicated flight will commence three times a week. This will cater for travellers from Gujarat, further deepening and improving India and Sri Lanka relations. Moreover, this opportunity will open new doors for Indian travellers in terms of recreation and spirituality.

In addition, the direct Ahmedabad–Colombo flights also provide curated Cinnamon holiday packages for Indian travellers. With the commencement of the flight, the Indian travellers will no longer have to choose between convenience and faith tourism, as the seamless connectivity now makes spiritual travel to Sri Lanka faster and more accessible than before. Moreover, it will give a boost to faith tourism.

Faith tourism will no longer be limited to only grandparents and elderly pilgrims. Driven by a renewed interest in culture and mythology, young Indian travellers will now be exposed to the rich spiritual heritage of Sri Lanka. With faith tourism increasing, the trend to visit the sacred sites connected with the Ramayana is also increasing.

Ramayana and Sri Lanka connection

The Ramayana and Sri Lanka connection goes far beyond mythology. As per the legendary epic, Sri Lanka was the kingdom of Ravana, where Goddess Sita was taken after her abduction. From the legendary Ram Setu, believed to have been built by Lord Rama’s army, to sacred sites like Ashok Vatika and Seetha Amman Temple, the island continues to attract devotees and cultural explorers alike. In the modern day, Sri Lanka’s Ramayana Trail has evolved into a unique blend of faith, heritage, nature, and leisure tourism.

Key sacred areas connected to Ramayana, Lord Ram, Sita

These key sacred areas are enriching young Indian travellers. Some of the few sacred sites connected to the Ramayana are Seetha Eliya (believed to be the site of Ashok Vatika where Sita was held captive), Seetha Amman Temple(Believed to be the place where Goddess Sita was held captive by Ravana in Ashok Vatika). Ashok Vatika(A key Ramayana location where Sita is said to have spent her days during captivity), Ravana Falls(Linked to King Ravana and believed to be near the caves where Sita was hidden), Divurumpola Temple (Associated with Sita’s Agni Pariksha after her rescue), Koneswaram Temple(An ancient Shiva temple believed to have connections with Ravana, a devotee of Lord Shiva), Munneswaram Temple (as per legends, Lord Rama prayed here after defeating Ravana) and Ram Setu(The legendary bridge believed to have been built by Rama’s army to reach Lanka).

Also Read: Move over Goa, how Sri Lanka can be the ‘new staycation’ for Indians with Ahmedabad–Colombo direct flight

However, the seamless 3-hour flight will not only provide you with spiritual benefits. But it will provide you with more. A relaxing beach vacation, perfect cuisine, and perfect luxury eco-tourism. Thus, the dilemma to choose between a faith-filled pilgrimage and a relaxing beach vacation is over.

From tracing the footsteps of the Ramayana at sacred sites linked to Lord Ram and Sita, to rejuvenating along Sri Lanka’s pristine coastline, the island is emerging as the perfect “Spiritual + Sunshine” getaway. Now, experiencing mythology, nature, wellness, adventure, and leisure in a single trip has been made easier through this flight.

The tour will not just enrich your eyes with experience, but also leave a lasting impression. For bloggers, capturing photos of scenic backgrounds in peace and silence acts as a digital detox. Imagine starting your morning amid the mist-covered hills of Nuwara Eliya, where families can stroll through tea estates, waterfalls, and Ramayana-linked sites that echo stories from ancient epics. By evening, the same travellers can swap cool mountain air for the soothing ocean breeze at a boutique beachfront resort along Sri Lanka’s southern coast or unwind in the glamorous new luxury hubs emerging in Colombo. The seamless connectivity now allows visitors to blend spirituality, nature, and premium leisure into one unforgettable holiday.