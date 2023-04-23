Home

News

India

‘This Arrest Is Not An end…”: Amritpal Singh To Supporters in Latest Video | Top Updates

‘This Arrest Is Not An end…”: Amritpal Singh To Supporters in Latest Video | Top Updates

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was on Sunday lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam after being flown in a special flight from Punjab following his arrest in the northern state, officials said.

"This Arrest Is Not An End…": Amritpal Singh's Latest Video Addressing Supporters Surfaces | Top Updates

New Delhi: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was on Sunday lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam after being flown in a special flight from Punjab following his arrest in the northern state, officials said. A senior official told PTI that a heavily-guarded convoy reached the prison with Singh, who arrived at the Dibrugarh airport around 2:20 pm from Bathinda.

“He has been kept in a special cell under tight security. A team from Punjab Police is present in the jail along with personnel of Assam Police,” he said. The Assam Police has not yet made any official statement on the development.

You may like to read

A multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail, the official said. “The jail compound has been surrounded by Assam Police’s elite Black Cat Commandos, CRPF and other security personnel,” he said.

Amritpal Singh’s Latest Video

A video of Amritpal Singh, addressing his followers is going viral on social media where he can be seen assuring them that he has faith he ‘would be able to return among his people one day’.

A video message recorded by #AmritpalSingh before his arrest in which he claimed he is going to surrender & asks Sikh youth to become Amritdhari after taking Amrit. pic.twitter.com/ntiYjgXN6B — Parteek Singh Mahal (@parteekmahal) April 23, 2023

In the video Amritpal Singh further states that ‘he could have fled to any other country if he wanted. I had no fear of arrest earlier nor do I have it now,” Amritpal Singh said. He further added that the fight, the agitation should continue despite him being arrested.

Amritpal Singh also pointed at the importance of Moga, where he was anointed. “My Dastar Bandi (anointment as the chief of Waris Punjab De) was done at this gurdwara built at the birthplace of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. After taking the blessing of the guru, I will give the arrest,” he said.

Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh Arrested

Earlier in the day, Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police from Rode village in the northern state, after remaining absconding for more than a month. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab Police Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amritpal Singh would be taken to Dibrugarh under the National Security Act (NSA).

A few pictures of Amritpal Singh, while being taken into custody, surfaced on social media and in these, he could be seen a wearing traditional white robe. In a video circulated online, he is purportedly addressing a gathering at a gurudwara, and says he is surrendering.

Amritpal Singh had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. The Punjab Police had invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathiser.

Several cases have been lodged against the radical preacher and his associates for allegedly spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.