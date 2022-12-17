This Assam Tea Sold For Rs 1.15 Lakh Per Kg. Deets Here

A special tea in Assam has been sold for a whopping Rs 1.15 lakh per kg at a private auction.

The tea 'Manohari tea' in Assam's Dibrugarh district was sold for that massive amount.

New Delhi: How much money would you spend to have that favourite cup of ‘chai’? A special tea in Assam has been sold for a whopping Rs 1.15 lakh per kg at a private auction. The tea ‘Manohari tea’ in Assam’s Dibrugarh district was sold for that massive amount.

Rajan Lohia, the proprietor of the tea estate, said that ‘Manohari Gold Tea’ fetched the price at an auction on the private portal ‘Tea Intech’ on Friday. He added that due to a cap on the maximum selling price of tea being fixed at Rs one lakh per kg by the Tea Board India at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), they had to sell this year’s batch of tea at a private auction.

“It is the highest price fetched for tea at such auctions anywhere,” he said.

Lohia informed that RK tea sales bought this one kg of special tea at this price.

The Manohari tea, particularly its gold variety, had been fetching high prices at the GTAC over the years. It has set many records for the highest selling prices.

In December 2021, Manohari Gold was sold for Rs 99,999 per kg through GTAC.