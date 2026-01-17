Home

This battle is not over: Shiv Sena (UBT) makes BIG statement after BMC loss

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) formed an alliance and took the top spot in the BMC elections.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) (UBT) on Saturday issued its first response following the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, striking a defiant tone and signalling that the political fight in Maharashtra is far from over and will continue until the Marathi community receives the respect it deserves.

Sharing a post on social media platform X, previously Twitter, Shiv Sena (UBT) wrote, “This battle is not over yet… It will continue just like this until the Marathi person receives the respect they deserve!”

