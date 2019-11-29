New Delhi: Listen up snooze lovers! Your dream job is here.

Bengaluru-based online sleep solution firm, Wakefit, is now willing to pay people up to Rs 1 lakh to sleep for nine straight hours daily as a part of its 100-day internship programme called the ‘Wakefit Sleep Internship’.

Selected candidates will be provided with a mattress from Wakefit, along with a sophisticated fitness and sleep tracker and counselling sessions from experts. Shortlisted candidates will be asked to send in video testimonials validating their love for sleep.

Something similar has already been on the plate of the USA-based space agency NASA who have offered $19,000 (Rs 14 lakh) for people to lie in bed for 2 months as part of its space study.

While sleeping two months straight may end up causing bedsores, those who manage to finish the Wakefit internship successfully will be given a sleep tracker to record sleep patterns before and after using the internship mattress.

Here’s the job description for Wakefit Sleep Internship:

Your role: Just sleep

Dress code: Pyjamas – the funkier, the better

Skills needed: An unmatched zeal to sleep with an innate ability to fall asleep at the blink of an opportunity. Master this fine art and break your personal sleep records.

Stipend: Rs 1 lakh, provided you do the job “right”

Additional perks: A cool sleep tracker to know your sleep patterns before and after the internship, and of course, a healthier lifestyle with full hours of required sleep.

“As a sleep solutions company, our biggest motivation is to inspire people to sleep better. As we continue to live life in the fast lane, sleep is, unfortunately, becoming a common casualty, adversely affecting our health, productivity and quality of life,” Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-founder, Wakefit.co, was quoted as saying by bestmediainfo.com.

“We are looking to recruit the best sleepers in the country who are willing to go to any lengths to make sleep a priority in their lives,” he added.

The internship was announced after a recent survey titled ‘Right to Work Naps’ by Wakefit, which revealed that nearly 70 per cent of over 1,500 respondents claimed they did not have a ‘nap room’ at work. Further, nearly 86 per cent of that lot also said that such a nap room will help increase their productivity.