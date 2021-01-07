Patna: A government high school in Bihar’s Gaya district has suspended all its classes for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure after the headmaster of the institution tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday. Also Read - 5 Men Allegedly Abduct & Gang-Rape Minor Girl in Muzaffarpur, One Accused Arrested

The Gaya district administration on Wednesday announced the closure of the school, situated in Saraiya village.

The state government on December 4 reopened all the government and private schools after a nine-month-long hiatus, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources said that over 1,000 students study in the school.

Gaya’s District Education Officer (DEA), M. Khan said: “The principal wrote to us complaining of fever, a few days back and also cited that he was having respiratory issues. He had also undergone the necessary tests.”

“He tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. We have immediately shut the school after a letter was received from the headmaster of the school. We have also directed other teachers of the school to undergo Covid tests and submit their reports to the department as early as possible,” the DEO added.

The education department has also directed the Block Development Officer (BDO) to initiate sanitisation of the school and keep tabs on the students of the school, Khan said.

The headmaster is currently being treated in a Patna hospital and his condition is said to be critical.