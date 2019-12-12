New Delhi: In a strange appeal during the Parliament session on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ganesh Singh claimed that speaking Sanskrit language on a daily basis will help prevent diabetes and cholesterol problem.

Sanskrit helps boost the nervous system and keeps ailments related to diabetes and cholesterol at bay, Singh said during a debate in Lok Sabha and added that it if computer programming is done in Sanskrit, it can be flawless, as per a research by US space agency NASA.

Further engaging into a debate, the BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh said that more than 97 per cent of the languages in the world are based on Sanskrit, including some Islamic languages as well.

Complimenting Singh’s proposal, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who spoke in Sanskrit while tabling the bill, said the language is very flexible and a single sentence can be spoken in many ways. He also said certain words in English language, such as brother and cow, are also derived from Sanskrit.

Stressing on its importance, Sarangi said the promotion of this ancient language will not impact any other language, only benefit the citizens.