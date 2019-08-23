New Delhi: Chhattisgarh High Court advocate Hanuman Prasad Aggarwal had filed an affidavit in Supreme Court claiming himself to be a descendant of Lord Ram. The advocate on Thursday said, “Recently Supreme Court asked if there are any descendants of Lord Ram? Knowing about it, I filed an affidavit by collecting evidence from the internet.”

Substantiating his claims, Hanuman Prasad Aggarwal also said as written in Agar Bhagwat, the ancestral man of the Agrawal community Maharaja Agrasen is the 34th generation of Kush (son of Lord Ram). The Chhattisgarh advocate added, “All Aggarwals who are sons and grandsons of Maharaj Agrasen are Lord Ram’s descendants.”

Chhattisgarh HC advocate Hanuman Prasad Aggarwal filed an affidavit in Supreme Court claiming himself to be a descendant of Lord Ram,says,"recently SC asked if there are any descendants of Lord Ram?Knowing about it,I filed an affidavit by collecting evidence from internet."(22/8) pic.twitter.com/uRpHt8L068 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

Yet another incident concerning Lord Ram took place on August 9 when a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi posed a question to senior advocate K Parasaran,”We are just wondering if anyone from the ‘Raghuvansha’ dynasty is still living there (at Ayodhya).”

Earlier in February, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev claimed that Lord Ram was the ancestor of not only Hindus but Muslims too. Talking to news agency ANI, Ramdev said, “Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya. It will not be constructed in Mecca-Medina or Vatican City. This is undisputed truth that Ram’s birthplace is Ayodhya and Ram is not only Hindu but also the ancestor of Muslims.”