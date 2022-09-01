New Delhi: Mumbai topped the list of metro cities to orders condoms online via Swiggy Instamart, according to the food delivery platform. As per Swiggy, Mumbai customers ordered condoms on Swiggy Instamart 570 times more in the past 12 months than they did in the year before.Also Read - Bizarre! Woman's Head Wound Dressed With Condom Wrapper in MP's Morena

Another product whose demand shot up in the past two years is eggs with 50 million orders. Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai placed an average of 6 million egg orders each in the past year, as per news agency IANS report.

At breakfast time, Bengaluru and Hyderabad customers ordered the maximum number of eggs. While 30 million orders for another breakfast staple — milk — were placed on the app, with Bangalore and Mumbai leading morning orders.

Bengaluru also ordered the most dairy alternatives like soy and oat milk. Interestingly, ready-to-eat versions of Poha and Upma, Indian breakfast classics, were popular during dinner in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

Products popular on Swiggy Instamart

Condoms

Eggs

Sanitary Napkins

Tampons

Over 2 lakh orders for bathroom cleaners, scrub pads, drain cleaners, and more were placed in the past year, said Swiggy.

The quick-commerce service Instamart has grown 16X in the past year, with eggs, condoms, sanitary napkins and tampons now getting maximum orders. Consumers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai are the app’s biggest users.