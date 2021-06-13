Jaipur: In a first, Bikaner town in Rajasthan will soon start the door-to-door vaccination drive to expedite its immunisation process. Notably, the town will be the first in the country to start such an initiative. According to reports, the drive will begin for people above 45 years of age from Monday. Also Read - India's Remotest Corners May Soon Seen Vaccine Delivery Through Drones, Bids Invited: Report

Prior registration for covid-19 vaccination will be required from the beneficiaries. Beneficiaries will need to provide their names and addresses on a WhatsApp helpline number issued by the district administration.

A report by TimesNow stated that two ambulances and three mobile teams have already been put on a standby mode for the vaccination drive.

In order to avoid wastage of vaccines, the van will provide the doorstep service only when a minimum of 10 people register themselves for the vaccination.

With the initiative, the administration aims to vaccinate 75 per cent of people over 45 years of age.

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 8,749 on Saturday with 16 more fatalities, while 368 new cases pushed the infection tally to 9,48,024, according to an official report. Of the new deaths, three were reported from Jodhpur.

Among the new cases, a maximum of 55 was reported from Jaipur while 40 and 28 were from Alwar and Bikaner respectively.

A total of 9,32,161 people have recovered from infection so far and the number of active cases currently stands at 8,400.