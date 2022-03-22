New Delhi: New Delhi remained the world’s worst pollution capital, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The survey conducted by IQAir, a Swiss pollution technology company, was based on pollution data in 6,475 cities, Reuters reported. The survey showed that not a single country met World Health Organization’s (WHO) air quality standard in 2021.Also Read - Delhi Air Pollution: Ban on Construction and Demolition Activities To Be Lifted From This Date

According to the survey, overall pollution levels in India worsened in 2021. Bangladesh topped the list of world’s most polluted country while Chad came second. India was ranked fifth most polluted country in the world.

“China, which has been waging war on pollution since 2014, fell to 22nd in the PM2.5 rankings in 2021, down from 14th place a year earlier, with average readings improving slightly over the year to 32.6 micrograms,” IQAir said as per Reuters report.

While many other air quality reports and apps report air quality information based on satellite data, this survey was conducted “exclusively from PM2.5 measurements obtained by ground-level monitoring stations”. “Air quality data was aggregated from regulatory monitoring stations operated by governments as well as privately-owned, non-regulatory stations operated by individuals, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. Most data employed in the report was collected in real time. When available, supplementary year-end historical data sets were also included to provide the most timely and,” comprehensive global data analysis possible,” IQAir said.

The data from individual stations were combined into “settlements,” which can represent a city, town, village, county, or municipality depending on local population patterns and administrative structures. In this report, “settlements” will be hereafter referred to as cities. The data from cities are subsequently population weighted and aggregated to create a regional annual average and ranking.

Top 10 world’s most pollution cities (Average annual PM2.5 concentration – µg/m³ – for regional capital cities)

Delhi Dhaka N’Djamena Dushanbe Muscat Kathmandu Manama Baghdad Bishkek Tashkent

Top 10 world’s most polluted countries