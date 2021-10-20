Pune: For the first time in eight months, the city of Pune on Wednesday recorded zero covid deaths, an official said to news agency PTI. A total of 112 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits during the day, taking the overall tally to 5,03,469, while no casualties were reported during the day, the official said.Also Read - India Does Not Need Covid-19 Booster Dose Immediately: Health Experts

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol took to Twitter, “Today, not a single COVID-19 death was reported in the Pune municipal limits. This the first time since February 6 earlier this year,” Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeted. Also Read - Singapore Extends COVID-19 Stabilisation Phase Till Nov 21 Amid Rising Cases

The city of Pune has so far recorded 9,067 deaths. A total of 406 new cases were reported in the Pune district, raising the tally of infections in the region to 11,48,067, while with six casualties the toll touched 19,059, it was stated. Also Read - Breaking: Russia Announces Week-Long Paid Holiday From October 30 To Curb Covid Infections

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued an order allowing restaurants, eateries, bars, and food courts to remain open till midnight, and permitting shops and commercial establishments to operate till 11 pm.

Covid-19 cases in different states

Earlier today, Kerala recorded a rise in new Covid cases, at 11,150, after 94,151 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate also went up to touch 11.84 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. According to Delhi Health Minister, the national capital on Wednesday reported 25 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 14,39,466.

The city’s death toll stands at 25,090. The national capital has recorded only three deaths due to the infection in this month, so far. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent. The Covid infection rate in the national capital has dropped to 0.04 per cent. Meanwhile, the active cases tally has registered a decline and it stands at 310.

Maharashtra reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a much higher recovery figure at 2,879, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said. A dozen districts, out of the total 36, did not report any new cases of respiratory disease.

With the additions of new cases, up nearly 190 from a day ago, and fresh fatalities, down more than half from the previous day, the state’s infection tally shot up to 65,96,645, while the death toll rose to 1,39,886, he said. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.43 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.