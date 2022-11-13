THIS City Tops The List Of Most Polluted Cities In India Released Today; It’s NOT Delhi
List Of Most Polluted Cities In India
Most Polluted Cities: As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) latest data, Bihar’s Motihari is the most polluted city in India today with an AQI of 413. It’s followed by Purnia (378), Bettiah (377), Siwan (372), Araria (340), Katihar (337), Saharsa (322), Samastipur (317), Darbhanga (316), Buxar (313), Hisar (311), Fatehabad (306), Delhi (303), and Singrauli (302). Only Motihari is in ‘severe’ category.
