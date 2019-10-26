New Delhi: With just four days left for Jammu and Kashmir to become a separate Union Territory as announced earlier by the Central government, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said the people of the valley will celebrate this Diwali in a special way as it is their first Diwali after complete integration with mainstream India.

“This Diwali is special for people of Jammu and Kashmir as it is the first Diwali after complete integration of the state with India. We’re no more a victim of dual citizenship. We all are citizens of India. We’ll celebrate Diwali with this pride,” Ram Madhav, who is in Jammu and Kashmir on a visit, said.

Ram Madhav, BJP National General Secretary in J&K: This Diwali is special for people of J&K as it is first Diwali after complete integration of the state with India. We're no more a victim of dual citizenship.We all are citizens of India.We'll celebrate Diwali with this pride. pic.twitter.com/vSF9YKpb05 — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

The BJP National General Secretary further stated this year is special as compared to other years since 1947. “On October 26, 1947, Jammu and Kashmir acceded to the dominion of India, the anniversary of which is observed every year but this year is different. The objective with which Maharaja Hari Singh signed instrument of accession, the vision behind his step has been realised with the abrogation of Article 370,” he added.

Ram Madhav: On 26 Oct,1947,J&K acceded to dominion of India, anniversary of which is observed every year but this year is different.Objective with which Maharaja Hari Singh signed instrument of accession, the vision behind his step has been realised with abrogation of Article 370 https://t.co/xFAHvaS3MH — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

The BJP leader’s statement comes as a time when the Central government on Friday appointed Girish Chandra Murmu as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Radha Krishna Mathur as the first Lt Governor of Ladakh. The development comes after Satya Pal Malik, the incumbent Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, was transferred to Goa. The changes in the appointment of governors were made by President Ram Nath Kovind.

While Murmu was set to retire from service in November this year, Mathur retired from the Central Information Commission (CIC) in November last year. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will officially come into existence as Union Territories on October 31.