New Delhi: Army chief General MM Naravane on Friday slammed Pakistan for its continuous ceasefire violations even during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that at a time when the whole world and India is busy fighting the coronavirus, Pakistan has not stopped fomenting trouble. Also Read - Indian Army Avenges Death of 5 Soldiers; Destroys Terrorist Launch Pad, Targets Pakistani Ammunition Dump

The Army Chief, notably, is currently in Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation in the Valley amid the COVID-19 crisis. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: Number of Positive Cases Crosses 850, Indian Army Launches Operation Namaste

Speaking to news agency ANI, General Naravane said, “It is very unfortunate that at a time when the whole world and India is fighting the menace of this pandemic, our neighbour continues to foment trouble for us.” Also Read - First Confirmed Case of Coronavirus in Indian Army As Jawan in Ladakh Tests Positive for COVID-19

Referring to anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), which India is exporting to 55 friendly countries as a ‘humanitarian gesture’ to combat the pandemic, he said, “While we are busy not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world by sending medical teams and exporting medicines, on the other hand, Pakistan is only exporting terror.”

“This doesn’t augur well,” he further warned Pakistan.

#WATCH While we are busy not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world by sending medical teams and exporting medicines, on the other hand, Pakistan is only exporting terror. This doesn’t augur well: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane to ANI, in Kupwara (J&K) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/z3y4YniPIh — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

Talking about the number of COVID-19 cases within the Army, he said that there were only eight positive cases, including two doctors and a nursing assistant. Of the Army’s first case, which was from Ladakh, he said that the jawan has been fully cured and has joined duty.

“Our personnel who have not come in contact with any infected person, are being moved back to units, we have already catered for two special trains, from Bengaluru to Jammu and other from Bengaluru to Guwahati,” the Army chief further said.

General Naravane’s visit comes at a time intense clashes across the LoC have taken place between the Army and its Pakistani counterpart. Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had made a strong demarche to Pakistan after three Indian citizens were killed in cross-border shelling by the Pakistan Army.

Earlier this month, the Army had destroyed an ammunition depot of the Pakistan Army, as well as several terrorist launchpads, after five Special Forces soldiers were martyred while successfully foiling an infiltration attempt.