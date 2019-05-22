New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter on Wednesday, a day ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections results and thanked the citizens of the country who stood by PM Modi, the BJP and her in difficult times in the run-up to General elections.

Click here for all updates on Lok Sabha elections 2019

Extending her gratitude, to the party workers or the Karyakartas, the textiles minister and the party candidate from UP’s Amethi said, ” We are all humbled to bear witness to the hard work , the perseverance and the selflessness of karyakartas who seek no post, no glory for self but are purely driven with a strong desire to build a New India— resilient, resurgent, committed to sabka saath, sabka vikas.”

In a series of tweets, Irani listed how in the last five years, the party, the Prime Minister have endured a lot and toiled for the welfare of the people due to their ‘unabashed belief in ‘Bharat’ .

In the last 5 years not a day went by when Narendra Modi was not subjected to humiliation and hateful barbs by the opposition. However, as karyakartas we take pride that the citizens of the Nation stood by the PM through every endeavour , every initiative. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 22, 2019

She added how the discourse in the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections was filled with ‘humiliation and hateful barbs by the opposition’ and lauded how the people of the country still chose to stand against such ‘anarchists’.

This election was about the people versus the opposition. The people stood firm against the anarchists who screamed ‘ Bharat ke tukde honge’. It is to those citizens that I give my grateful thanks for they resolutely and unabashedly believed in ‘Bharat’ & her future. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 22, 2019

Smriti Irani added, “24 hours to go .. while most of us will be glued to our TV sets tomorrow to watch vote by vote, count by count analysis, here’s taking this opportunity to say thank you for the countless blessings of millions across the Nation for my party and my leadership.”