New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday came down heavily on the government, by accusing it of destroying the country’s economy by not providing cash assistance to the people and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Gandhi also dubbed the Narendra Modi’s current regime as “Demon 2.0.” Also Read - Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Takes Knee in #BlackLivesMatter Protest, Americans Tell Donald Trump 'This is What Real Leader Does'

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said, “Government is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0.” Also Read - TV Actors Commit Suicide in Chennai, Decomposed Bodies Found After Neighbours Complained of Foul Smell

The Congress has also been demanding an economic stimulus package for the MSME sector, which provides employment to a large number of people, together with cash in the hands of people, to help generate demand.

Gandhi, who is also an MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, had earlier said that it was criminal on the part of the government not to provide cash to people and the industry to emerge out of this crisis.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi, in a scathing attack on the Centre, had shared 5 charts on his official Twitter handle, which purportedly showed how the nationwide lockdown ‘failed’ to control the spread of COVID-19 in India.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Congress leader had shared a graph showing corona cases in Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UK. He compared them with the corona cases in India and wrote, “This is what a failed lockdown looks like”.