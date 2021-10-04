Kolkata: Condemning the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday came down heavily at the BJP government and said that the ruling party doesn’t believe in democracy and only wants autocracy. “This is a very sad and unfortunate incident. I have no words to condemn this incident. BJP government does not believe in democracy. They only want autocracy. Is this ‘Ram Raj? No, this is ‘Killing Raj,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata’s Colootola Area, 14 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed a judicial probe in Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight people, including four farmers. Also Read - I Am 'Man of the Match' of This Game, Says BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal After Mamata Banerjee Wins Bhabanipur Bypoll

The violence broke out during the farmers’ protest ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Lakhimpur Kheri. Some claimed that the violence started after a car mowed down the protesters and some unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at the farmers. Also Read - Bhabanipur People Gave Befitting Reply to Conspiracy Hatched in Nandigram: Mamata Banerjee After Bypoll Win

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son–Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, both the Union Minister and his son have refuted SKM’s allegations.

The violence has sparked widespread outrage. Many Congress leaders along with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached the violence-hit district’s border on (October 4 to meet the victims after the dramatic escalation of their 10-month long agitation over controversial new laws claimed the lives of four farmers.