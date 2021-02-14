Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claimed on Sunday that he and his father Farooq Abdullah have been “locked” up at their residence here without any explanation by authorities. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir to Get Statehood at Right Time: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Omar posted on Twitter photos of security vehicles stationed outside his residence on Gupkar Road and said that his sister and her children, who live next door, have been locked up as well.

"This is the 'naya/new J&K' after August 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It's bad enough they've locked my father (a sitting MP) and me in our home; they've locked my sister and her kids in their home as well," Omar tweeted.

He added, “Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren’t being allowed in and then you are surprised that I’m still angry & bitter.”

The two former Chief Ministers were said to be planning to travel out of Srinagar to address party workers.

On Saturday, another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti alleged that she was prevented from moving out of her residence on the Gupkar Road to visit south Kashmir’s Pulwama district to meet with the family of teenager Athar Mushtaq who was killed in an encounter on the Srinagar outskirts on December 30, 2020.