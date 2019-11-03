New Delhi: Making a strong appeal to the business leaders to invest in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bangkok on a three-day visit, asserted that ‘this is the best time to be in India’. He made the remarks while addressing golden jubilee celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group in Suvarna Bhumi, Thailand.

“I am eager to give you a picture of some positive changes happening in India today. I say this with full confidence, this is the best time to be in India. For investment and easy business, come to India. To innovate and starting up, come to India. To experience some of the best tourist sites and warm hospitality of people, come to India. India awaits you with open arms”, the Prime Minister told the business community leaders at the event.

He also talked about India’s improved position in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) ranking. “Many things are rising while others are falling. Ease of doing business, ease of living, FDI, forest cover, patents, productivity are rising while taxes, tax rates, red-tapism, corruption, cronyism are falling. The corrupts are running for cover”, PM asserted.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his government’s target of making India a USD five trillion economy by 2022. “India is now pursuing a dream to become a USD 5 trillion economy. When my governrment took over in 2014, India’s GDP was about USD 2 trillion. In 5 years, we increased it to nearly USD 3 trillion. This convinces me that dream of USD 5 trillion economy will soon be a reality”, Modi added.

Later in the day, PM Modi will co-chair the 16th ASEAN-India summit with Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on whose invitation he is visiting the country. The Prime Minister will also attend a special lunch hosted by the Thai Prime Minister for the leaders of the East Asian countries participating in the summ

Yesterday, PM Modi had received standing ovation from Bangkok Audience when he asked them if they about the latest step the Indian government has taken to curb terrorism. “When you do something right, the echo is heard. The same is happening here,” Modi had said addressing a packed diaspora event in the Thai capital.

“Thank you for the standing ovation. This honour is for India, its Parliament and the MPs,” the PM added.