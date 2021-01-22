New Delhi: The eleventh round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders on Friday failed to resolve the nearly-two-month long deadlock over the issue of contentious farm laws as both parties stuck to their stand. Also Read - Complete Withdrawal: Farmer Unions Reject Government Proposal To Put Laws On Hold for 18 Months

Farmer unions told the government they want a complete repeal of three contentious farm laws even as the Centre asked them to reconsider its proposal for putting the Acts on hold for 12-18 months. Also Read - Will Celebrate Week Long 'Kisan Jagruk Sapta' to Educate Bihar farmers Regarding Farm Laws: RJD

“We gave a proposal to farmers and if they have a better proposal, they can come to us,” Government representatives told the farmer leaders.

In the last round of meetings held on Wednesday, the government had offered to put on hold the three laws and set up a joint committee to find solutions. However, after internal consultations on Thursday, the farmer unions decided to reject the offer and stick to their two major demands — the repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP).

“We told the government that we will not agree to anything other than the repeal of the laws. But the minister asked us to discuss separately again and rethink on the matter and convey the decision,” farmer leader Darshan Pal told PTI during a break after the first session.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said: “We conveyed our position clearly to the government that we want a repeal of the laws and not a suspension. The minister (Narendra Singh Tomar) asked us to reconsider our decision.”

Tikait said the farmer leaders are discussing internally on this issue.

“After the lunch break, we will convey our decision,” he added.

The eleventh round of talks between protesting farmer unions and three central ministers began at around 1 pm, but not much headway was visible in the first few hours of the meeting.

Some leaders had apprehensions that the movement will lose its momentum once the farmers go away from Delhi borders.

(With inputs from PTI)