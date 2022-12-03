THIS Is The Most Polluted Indian City On Saturday, List Of Top 10 Released

Delhi is the eighth-most polluted Indian city today with an AQI of 370.

Most polluted city: As per the CPCB’s data, Bihar’s Bettiah is the most polluted city in India today, with an AQI of 427. It’s followed by Begusarai (418), Darbhanga (407), Siwan (399), Purnia (396), Chhapra (375), and Patna (372). Delhi is the eighth-most polluted Indian city today with an AQI of 370. Greater Noida (366) and Bihar Sharif (364) complete the top 10.