THIS Is The Most Polluted Indian City On Saturday, List Of Top 10 Released

Delhi is the eighth-most polluted Indian city today with an AQI of 370.

Published: December 3, 2022 9:51 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Most Polluted Indian City, Most polluted city, CPCB, Bihar, Bettiah, AQI, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Siwan, Purnia, Chhapra, Patna, Delhi, Greater Noida, Bihar Sharif
THIS Is The Most Polluted Indian City On Saturday, List Of Top 10 Released

Most polluted city: As per the CPCB’s data, Bihar’s Bettiah is the most polluted city in India today, with an AQI of 427. It’s followed by Begusarai (418), Darbhanga (407), Siwan (399), Purnia (396), Chhapra (375), and Patna (372). Delhi is the eighth-most polluted Indian city today with an AQI of 370. Greater Noida (366) and Bihar Sharif (364) complete the top 10.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 3, 2022 9:51 PM IST