New Delhi: Upping the ante against the Narendra Modi-led government over the ongoing coronavirus crisis, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday shared 5 charts on his official Twitter handle, which purportedly showed how the nationwide lockdown ‘failed’ to control the spread of COVID-19 in India. Also Read - Why Containment zones in Delhi Are on Rise?

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Congress leader shared a graph showing corona cases in Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UK. He compared them with the corona cases in India and wrote,”This is what a failed lockdown looks like”. Also Read - Pakistan Cricketer Taufeeq Umar Recovers From COVID-19, Urges People to Take Virus Seriously

Through the graphs, Rahul pointed that most of the countries imposed lockdown when the number of cases of coronavirus were increasing and adopted unlocking process when the cases started to decline.

Notably, ever since the Modi-led government has relaxed restrictions, India is witnessing record-breaking spike in coronavirus cases and deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 9,851 new cases and 273 deaths were detected across the country, after which the COVID-19 tally in India reached 2,26,770. Of the total cases, 1,10,960 are active, and 1,09,462 have recovered, while 6,348 lost the battle against the pandemic so far.

The worst hit state continues to be Maharashtra with a total of 77,793 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 27,256, Delhi with 25,004 cases and Gujarat with 18,584.