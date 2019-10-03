New Delhi: Amid loud rhetoric on nuclear prowess being sounded from the international platform of the UNGA by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a study has revealed what could actually happen if the two warring neighbours actually take the warpath.

According to the study, 100 million will die immediately. A situation of mass starvation will be created. Tonnes of thick back soot will block out sunlight for up to a decade.

India and Pakistan each have about 150 nuclear warheads which can climb up to more than 200 by 2025, says an AFP report on this specific study, published in the journal Science Advances.

Overall, the study noted that recovery from all these impacts would take more than ten years since the smoke would linger in the upper atmosphere. “Nine countries have nuclear weapons, but Pakistan and India are the only ones rapidly increasing their arsenals,” Robock said.

According to the researchers, the nuclear weapons in the year 2025 could range from 15 kilotons in explosive power — the same size as the bomb dropped on Hiroshima by the US in 1945 – to a few hundred kilotons.

“India would suffer two to three times more fatalities and casualties than Pakistan because, in our scenario, Pakistan uses more weapons than India and because India has a much larger population and more densely populated cities,” the paper said.

“Hopefully, Pakistan and India will take note of this paper. But mostly, I’m concerned that Americans aren’t informed about the consequences of nuclear war,” the researchers noted.

In the recently concluded UNGA sessions, Pakistan PM Imran Khan warned of a nuclear attack in the wake of India’s move to do away with Article 370 which conferred special status on J&K.

“My main reason for coming here was to meet world leaders at the UN and speak about this. We are heading for a potential disaster of proportions that no one here realises,” Imran Khan had said. “It is the only time since the Cuban crisis that two nuclear-armed countries are coming face to face. We did come to face to face in February.”