New Delhi: Amid reports that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top brass is distressed about its government in Uttar Pradesh, an abrupt silence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's birthday on June 5, Saturday raised eyebrows. However, all speculations were laid to rest after sources in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) apprised that the Prime Minister had dialled CM Yogi on Saturday and extended his wishes to him directly on the phone.

"The PM has not greeted any leader since the last week of April due to the second wave of pandemic. People have suffered. PM has greeted people on festivals but individual greetings to leaders have been stopped", India Today quoted a senior minister in the government as saying.

Going through PM Modi's Twitter handle, one can notice that PM Modi did not tweet customary birthday greetings to chief ministers of Kerala, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Haryana and Goa.

Earlier this week, reports had suggested that the BJP’s national leadership is considering changes ahead of upcoming crucial elections as the Yogi Adityanath government faced flak for inadequate handling of the Covid situation in the state.

However, reports were dismissed by BL Santosh, the party’s General Secretary, who held back-to-back meetings with former Union Ministers and BJP leaders in Lucknow. If reports are to be believed, he also called on CM Yogi and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to discuss party organization ahead of the assembly elections.