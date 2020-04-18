New Delhi: Thirty-one members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi Jahangirpuri area, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday. All of them have been sent to a self-isolation centre in Narela, a senior official said. Also Read - What Will be the Status of Delhi Offices After April 20? 'Status Quo', Say Officials

Citing the example of the family, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to maintain social distancing strictly. "In Jahangirpuri, 26 people of the same family tested positive. They lived next to each other and despite containment measures, they continued visiting each other. We are worried for you," Kejriwal said.

"Pray to God that the number of cases reduces in the coming days. There are now 71 containment zones in Delhi… The coronavirus doesn't distinguish between the rich and poor or castes. Please do not disobey the lockdown advice," he said.

So, in Jahangirpuri, a woman died on April 8, and her coronavirus test came positive on April 10, another senior official said. “Twenty-six of the extended family members of the woman tested positive on Friday and rest five tested positive today. All of them are asymptomatic though, and they include children,” an official said.

The portion of Jahangirpuri, where they lived, was declared a containment zone on April 10 and sealed, officials said.

“People are violating norms of containment zones, and moving in and out in the neighbourhood, though they are supposed to stay put inside their houses to prevent any spread of the virus,” he said. Eight new containment zones were added on Saturday, taking their total number in Delhi to 76, officials said. The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 1,707 till Friday including 42 deaths.

