New Delhi: Adding a touch of drama to the streets, an MBA student in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday volunteered to manage road traffic in her own unique way in order to spread awareness about traffic rules and regulations.

Shubi Jain, who is pursuing her MBA from Symbiosis Institute in Pune, emerged as an inspiration after a video with her interesting dance moves replicating efforts of Indore cop Ranjeet Singh surfaced on the internet.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Jain can be seen dancing and instructing people of traffic norms. In the video, she tells people to wear a helmet, and put on the seat belts while driving.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: An MBA student Shubi Jain volunteering to manage traffic on roads in Indore in her unique way, to spread awareness about traffic norms & regulations. pic.twitter.com/hBZd0bt3C5 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

As part of her 15-day internship, Jain took the initiative after watching some students who were creating awareness on the same issue to make Indore roads safe and disciplined and make the traffic manageable by 2022, aligned with the vision of Indore Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

Two years ago, a similar awareness drive was taken up by traffic police Ranjeet Singh, whose Michael Jackson style ‘moonwalk’ traffic policing along with a Freddie Mercury moustache went viral and grabbed people’s attention across India’s chaotic streets.

“Many a time people ignore them which results in accidents. This is a creative method I have decided to apply so that the public abides by the rules,” Singh had said adding that his method simply adds an entertainment factor to his monotonous work.