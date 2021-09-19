New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently revealed that he gets Rs 4 lakh per month as royalty from YouTube after the viewership of his videos posted on the social media platform during the pandemic increased. After reviewing the progress of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Gadkari was sharing how he utilised his time during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.Also Read - Inspiration4: SpaceX Capsule With 4 Space Tourists Land Safely After 3 Days in Orbit. Watch Video

He said, "During the pandemic, I did two things—I became a chef, started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign universities students, which were uploaded on YouTube. Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me Rs 4 lakh per month as royalty."

On his YouTube channel, the Union minister has shared all his speeches, press conferences and interviews. The minister has total of 206K subscribers.

Meanwhile, Gadkari also emphasised the importance of the network of modern- and high-quality roads for economic development and creating employment opportunities. He said that in Gujarat, 423 km of road is being constructed at a cost of Rs 35,100 crore.

Gadkari added that under this expressway, 60 major bridges, 17 interchanges, 17 flyovers and eight road over bridges (ROBs) will be built in the state.

The minister said 33 wayside amenities are also proposed to be built on this expressway to provide world-class transport facilities as well as generate employment opportunities in the state.