New Delhi: Owing to the mounting death toll in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur due to encephalitis, RJD leader Misa Bharti refused to attend the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Slamming the Prime Minister’s dinner party, the RJD leader and daughter of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Misa told news agency ANI, “Medicines and live equipment can be procured from the amount that is being spent in organising this dinner.”

The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar has soared to an alarming 132, with 117 deaths in Muzaffarpur alone. Petitions have been filed against the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

The petitioners have blamed the state authorities over negligence of duty over an issue that has affected Bihar for years.

RJD leader Misa Bharti to ANI on dinner called by Prime Minister for all parliamentarians today: Medicines and live equipment can be procured from the amount that is being spent in organising this dinner. https://t.co/220YtvoXRr — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host a dinner party at the Ashoka Hotel on Thursday for all members of the Parliament ahead of the commencement of the 17th Lok Sabha. The invitation has also been extended to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

This will be the first time the Prime Minister will be meeting all the MPs after the BJP returned to power in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP government hosted an all-party meeting to discuss the ‘One Nation, One Election’ campaign. The Prime Minister discussed a tentative plan for simultaneous elections urging the opposition parties to keep their differences of opinions aside.