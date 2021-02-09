New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over Sachin Tendulkar’s tweets with regard to the farmers’ protest, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Preeti Sharma Menon has written a letter to the cricket legend, urging him to put a tweet on the micro-blogging site in support of farmers, as requested by a young man who reportedly protested outside the former India captains residence in Mumbai. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar-Lata Mangeshkar Twitter Row: Actors Like Akshay Kumar Were Enough For Government's Task, Says Raj Thackeray

Menon stated that the man, Ranjeet Bagal, came all the way from Pandharpur in Solapur district, around 400km from Mumbai, to request the cricket legend to put out at least one tweet in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws near Delhi for more than two months now. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's Farmer Protest Controversy Tweet: NCP Leader Sharad Pawar Trolled For Advising Master Blaster

In the letter to Tendulkar, the AAP leader said, “You are India’s pride. This nation of 1.3 billion people has prayed for you, wept for you, and rejoiced in your success. In this country where Cricket is a religion, you are God for us. I am certain, as our Bharat Ratna and a Member Of Parliament your heart must want to bat for all multitudinous hued people of this country who have worshipped you.”

She added, “So I, a humble citizen, request you to heed the appeal of Ranjeet Bagel, a farmers son, who travelled all the way from Solapur to your door. He came from Pandharpur, the “DevNagri” where all us Maharashtrians go for a pilgrimage, on a pilgrimage to Bandra, Mumbai where his God Sachin Tendulkar resides with a simple prayer – a tweet in support of our ‘Anndaatas”, the farmers who are protesting against the Farm Laws that will rob them ff their livelihood.”

My #OpenLetter to @sachin_rt requesting him to make one tweet supporting farmers. pic.twitter.com/sgBo5BSow8 — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) February 8, 2021

A number of prominent personalities, including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, recently rallied around the central government on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. This came after tweets by American pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers who are protesting near Delhi’s border points against the Centre’s three new farm laws.