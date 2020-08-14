New Delhi: Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria has joined the ranks of those suggesting bizarre remedies to contain Coronavirus even as the scientific community across the world scramble to find a cure for this deadly infection. Also Read - World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Confirms US Open Participation Despite Coronavirus Threat

The BJP MP has claimed that a mud pack along with blowing a conch shell is helpful in fighting Coronavirus, India Today reported on Friday. The BJP leader is of the opinion that sitting in mud and blowing conch shell will boost immunity. Also Read - India COVID Latest News: Over 1000 Deaths Within 24 Hours; Total Infections at 24.61 Lakh | Top Points

This is not the first time that a politician has suggested bizarre and unscientific remedies to cure the infection. Prior to this, a video of Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had gone viral in which he had claimed that a papad brand had the capacity to develop anti-bodies against coronavirus in the body. The video had also evoked sarcastic remarks on social media. Also Read - Annual Pilgrimage to Holy 'Kailash Kund' Cancelled This Year Due to COVID, Only 'Chhari Mubarak' Procession Allowed

“A manufacturer has brought out a brand with the name of Bhabhi Ji papad through which the means needed to develop anti-bodies to fight coronavirus will go in the body through food and will be helpful in the fight against coronavirus,” Meghwal had said, endorsing the brand.

“The papads, bhujia, and rasgullas of Bikaner are popular. In support of VocalForLocal, I urge you to support it and local products in your area so that the campaign can be taken forward,” he had said in a tweet.