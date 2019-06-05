New Delhi: Former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit termed the Delhi government’s proposal to make Metro and DTC bus rides free for women a ‘political move’.

“It would be good if they can do it. But It is being done for their own benefit, not anybody else’s, this should be seen politically,” the Congress leader said while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, CM Arvind Kejriwal, in a run-up to the 2020 Assembly polls, announced free travel for women in public transport- this includes the Delhi Metro, cluster buses and DTC buses. The proposed plan is slated to go on floors in six months.

Announcing the decision, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said that the expense of the move will be borne by the Delhi government. Notably, the total expense of this proposed project to the state exchequer has tentatively been pegged at nearly Rs 1200 crore.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Kejriwal assured that this is a step towards making public transport and the city safer for women.

“I’ve given one-week time to officials to make a detailed proposal – for both DTC & metro – on how & when can this be implemented. We’re making an effort to start this within 2-3 months. We’re also seeking suggestions from people, regarding implementation,” he had said.

Elucidating on the plan, Kejriwal added, “Subsidy won’t be imposed on anyone. There are several women who can afford these modes of transport. Those who can afford can purchase tickets, they needn’t take subsidy. We encourage those, who can afford, to buy tickets¬ take subsidy so that others could benefit.”

“We told them we’ve 50-50 partnership, let’s give 50-50 subsidy on raised prices, they didn’t agree. Delhi government will bear the fare of what we’re going to do. We needn’t take approval for this,” the CM explained.