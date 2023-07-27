Home

This State Announces Maternity Leave Of 1 Year And One-Month Paternity Leave For Govt Staff

If implemented, Sikkim will become first state in the country to implement a one-year maternity leave for government staff.

According to the Maternity Benefit Act 1961, a working woman is entitled to 6 months, or 26 weeks, of paid maternity leave. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the state is set to implement maternity leave of one year for government employees. Addressing the annual general meeting of the Sikkim State Civil Service Officers’ Association (SSCSOA), CM Tamang said his government will soon bring in a 12-month maternity leave period for its employees.

A one-month paternity leave will also be implemented in Sikkim. “This benefit will help government employees to take better care of their children and families. The details will soon be notified,” Sikkim Chief Minister Tamang said.

CM Tamang said the officers are the backbone of the state administration, contributing significantly to the growth and development of Sikkim and its people. He said there has been a significant focus on streamlining the promotion process for civil services officers, leading to an increase in the number of promotions. He congratulated all new IAS and SCS (Sikkim Civil Services) officers, and wished them well for a successful career at the event.

Maternity Benefit Act In India

According to the Maternity Benefit Act 1961, a working woman is entitled to 6 months, or 26 weeks, of paid maternity leave. As per the maternity act, any woman who has worked for an organisation for at least 80 days is entitled to maternity benefits. Moreover, the Act prohibits employers from firing or dismissing pregnant women or changing the terms of their employment, which could be detrimental to them.

The Maternity Benefit Act in India provides maternity benefits such as paid leave for women employees who need to fulfil their maternal obligations and duties

For first and second-time mothers, the leave is for 6 months or 26 weeks, while every subsequent child entitles the mother to 3 months or 12 weeks of paid maternity leave

The Act also ensures the holistic well-being of mothers and their babies by providing childcare provisions

Employers cannot fire or dismiss women employees solely because they are pregnant, in labour, or recuperating post-childbirth

The Act mandates that pregnant women have access to amenities, such as hygienic restrooms, comfortable seating, and safe drinking water in their workplace

The Act entitles pregnant women to additional leave days if they are unable to return to work after the maternity leave period

The payment for maternity leave is at the rate of the average daily wage for the period of absence, with an additional medical bonus of Rs 3,500 and a benefit of a minimum amount of Rs 6000 under the National Food Security Act 2013

