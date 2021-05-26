Puducherry: The government of Puducherry on Wednesday announced a Rs 3,000/ration card to all the ration cardholders of the Union Territory to alleviate the problems faced by them during this lockdown period. The government, in a statement, said it will shell out a total of Rs 105 crore as financial assistance for 3,50,000 cardholders. Also Read - Ration Cardholders in This State to Get ₹4,000 Under Covid-19 Assistance Scheme. Read Details

Prior to this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had said that Rs 4,000 will be credited to the bank accounts of ration cardholders. The Chief Minister recently ordered a payout of Rs 2,000, the first instalment of the Rs 4,000 pandemic assistance plan.

An official release said that the payment, to families covered under the two lakh plus new cards, would be disbursed this month at an estimated cost of Rs 42.99 crore. After taking oath as TN CM, DMK chief Stalin ordered disbursal of first instalment in May to 2,07,66,950 rice cardholders at a cost of Rs 4,153.39 crore.

Last year, the previous AIADMK government had given Rs 2,500 each to the rice cardholders in the state as a Pongal gift. Apart from Rs 2,500 in cash, the Pongal gift bag also comprised one kg rice, one kg sugar, 20 grams of cashew and raisins each, five grams cardamom and a sugarcane.