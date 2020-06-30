New Delhi: At a time when a number states across the country have extended lockdown in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, here’s a state in Northeast which doesn’t have any plan as such. Also Read - After Centre’s Announcement, West Bengal Govt Extends Free Ration to Beneficiaries Till June 2021

The state in Northeast is Tripura which is not thinking of extending the coronavirus lockdown as the situation in the state is stable and the frontline workers are doing a commendable job.

Speaking to news agency PTI, State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the recovery rate in the state has climbed to 80.25 per cent.

“Even though the lockdown has been extended in three northeast states — Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya — we are not thinking on that line now. Our condition is stable and our frontline workers are doing a commendable job,” he said.

Notably, a number of states in the Northeast have extended lockdown. While some have extended till July-end, some others have extended only for 14 days. The states in Northeast which have extended lockcown include Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The development comes as 34 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the tally in the state to 1,386. The number of active cases stands at 301.

“Out of 996 samples tested for COVID-19, 34 people found positive in Tripura today. District wise count includes Gomati: 23, West: 5, Khowai: 2, Unokoti: 2, South: 1, Sepahijala: 1,” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a tweet late on Monday.

Altogether, 1,085 people have recovered so far, while one person succumbed to the disease last month.

(With Inputs from PTI)