Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to give away free scooters to 35,800 meritorious students who successfully passed the higher secondary (Class 12) examination this year. The scooters will be given to 29,748 girls who secured 60 per cent and above marks and 6,052 boys who secured 75 per cent and above.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday.

In today’s #AssamCabinet, several key decisions were taken regarding distribution of scooters to meritorious students, increase in salary of Assistant Professors, a new hotel in Kaziranga and guidelines on issuance of caste certificates. pic.twitter.com/NV3Decz8ES — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 19, 2022



Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “Scooter distribution ceremonial programme will be held from November 30 and the inaugural programme will be held in Kamrup (Metro) and Kamarup district.

The Higher Education department will provide financial assistance for registration and insurance to beneficiaries through nodal principals as part of the proposal. The total cost to be incurred on the move is Rs 258.9 crore.

The Assam cabinet also decided that monthly remuneration of assistant professors working for fixed pay in provincialised colleges will be hiked to Rs 55,000 (fixed). Apart from this, the state cabinet also discussed the implementation of the second phase of Mission Basundhara.