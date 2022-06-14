Panaji, Goa: Delivering on the poll promise, the Goa government has announced that it will provide three free cooking gas cylinders to people living Below Poverty Line (BPL) by June end. The announcement was made by the state’s Rural Development Agency Minister Govind Gaude.Also Read - Indigo To Start New International Flights From Kerala To Abu Dhabi And Saudi Arabia From June 15. Check Full Schedule

Who Will Be Benefitted With This Scheme

Families whose total annual income is less than ₹4 lakh would be covered under this scheme.

37,000 BPL families would be covered under this initiative

The money would be directly deposited in their bank account at the end of the current financial year.

“We will check how many cylinders they have taken. Usually, every family requires six cylinders per year. We will be reimbursing their money for three cylinders,” the minister said.

For the unversed, the BJP-led Goa government had promised to provide free LPG cylinders to BPL in its poll manifesto.