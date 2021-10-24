Kerala: State Transport Minister Antony Raju on Sunday announced that Kerala has won the award for the city with the most sustainable transport system. The prestigious award will be presented on October 29 in Delhi.Also Read - India Witnesses Sharp Rise In Death Toll as Kerala Adds Backlog Of 563 Fatalities | Key Points

The award has been given in recognition of the projects implemented such as like Kochi Metro, Water Metro, and e-mobility to enhance the transport facilities in the city of Kochi added the State Transport Minister.

The formation of the Kochi Open Mobility Network, which digitized and integrated various transport facilities, also helped to win the award.

The award will be presented in Delhi by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Raju said.

The award is also given in recognition of the transport facilities in various states and Union Territories of India.

Earlier, the Public Sector company Kochi Metro Rail Limited(KMRL) has decided to cut 50 per cent metro fare during the non-peak hours from Oct 20. According to the new decision, passengers using Kochi metro will be able to travel with a 50 per cent discount during non-peak hours which will begin from 6 AM to 8 PM and 8 PM to 10 PM.

According to the report published in The New Indian Express, the authorities of Kochi Metro Rail Limited have confirmed that the discounted fare rate will not be applicable for passengers travelling during the other remaining hours of the metro service.

The fare cut has been made during the hours when the services recorded the lowest ridership. Before the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020, the daily ridership of Kochi Metro had crossed a total of 68,000.