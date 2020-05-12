New Delhi: As India entered the summer season sitting at home due to coronavirus lockdown, the meteorological department recorded some unusual climatic changes to state the forecast for the upcoming summer. Also Read - How to Wear White-on-White: Best Tips to go Monochromatic This Summer

With no major heat waves recorded in the core zones so far and excess rainfall across the country, this summer is turning out to be unusual, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

Usually, summer sets in March in the core heat wave zones of the north, central and east India, and intensifies in April and May until the first week of June, when the monsoon winds arrive.

“This is not a usual phenomenon,” said IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra.

At this time, temperatures in central India’s Vidarbha-Marathwada region, Gujarat, and parts of southern India in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which are known as core heatwave zones, rise above 45 degrees Celsius.

However, this time around, the temperatures have not peaked to the level predicted by the IMD.

Instead, India received 25 per cent excess rainfall between March 1 and May 11. OP Sreejith, a senior scientist with the Long Range Forecast unit of IMD in Pune, said March recorded 47 per cent more rainfall than normal and April saw 8 per cent more.

Moreover, this month, temperature in parts of Rajasthan rose above 40 but a western disturbance brought rains and pulled the mercury down again.

Not just the IMD, but other met agencies have also predicted similar forecasts. Skymet weather forecaster noted that May has seen two western disturbances, and another one is expected later this week. But the temperature could rise after May 16, Skymet’s Palawat cautioned.

As a result, the weather department has not yet been able to declare a possible heatwave for the upcoming months.

